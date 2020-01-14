Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season 2020
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
January 14, 2020 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season 2020

Earnings season begins this morning as the big banks release quarterly statements. Although this is the first earnings release of 2020, the financial performances are actually from the last quarter of 2019. Still, this can give traders a closer look at how the holiday season went, particularly for the retail sector, and big banks can help gauge the health of the consumer. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) missed on the top and bottom line this morning, and net charge-offs were $769 million for their fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), however, beat on top and bottom line, as did JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).

Wells Fargo has been dogged by issues of its own for years, which could account for the worse performance. Tomorrow, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), and PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) all report in the premarket, giving traders further insight into the finance sector's performance. Tune into the TD Ameritrade Network for in-depth breakdowns of earnings reports this week and more!

Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay

Posted-In: banking Q4 EarningsEarnings News Guidance Emerging Market ETFs ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (BAC + C)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 14, 2020: JPM, DAL, APHA, CHEF, GME
Citigroup Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Citigroup Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Citigroup, JPMorgan Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga