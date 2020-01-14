Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season 2020

Earnings season begins this morning as the big banks release quarterly statements. Although this is the first earnings release of 2020, the financial performances are actually from the last quarter of 2019. Still, this can give traders a closer look at how the holiday season went, particularly for the retail sector, and big banks can help gauge the health of the consumer. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) missed on the top and bottom line this morning, and net charge-offs were $769 million for their fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), however, beat on top and bottom line, as did JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).

Wells Fargo has been dogged by issues of its own for years, which could account for the worse performance. Tomorrow, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), and PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) all report in the premarket, giving traders further insight into the finance sector's performance. Tune into the TD Ameritrade Network for in-depth breakdowns of earnings reports this week and more!

Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay