10 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 4.1% to $15.74 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 4.1% to $15.74 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $898.01 million in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $230.10 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $898.01 million in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $230.10 in after-hours trading. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also cut 2019 adjusted earnings guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20. GameStop shares dipped 14.4% to $5.57 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also cut 2019 adjusted earnings guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20. GameStop shares dipped 14.4% to $5.57 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $534.09 million. Childrens Place shares rose 1.2% to $71.51 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $534.09 million. Childrens Place shares rose 1.2% to $71.51 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 2.8% to $10.15 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor