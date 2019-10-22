12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $210.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to have earned $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Chipotle will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares rose 0.4% to $855.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. Centene shares gained 1.1% to $46.28 in pre-market trading.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) disclosed a new collaboration with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide its customer base with specially discounted UPS shipping rates. UPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion. Stamps.com shares jumped 30% to $99.00 in pre-market trading, while UPS shares rose 1.3% to $120.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $14.87 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $374.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $19.30 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares rose 0.7% to $139.34 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.1% to $130.96 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.42 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.4% to $119.50 in pre-market trading..
- Before the opening bell, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.27 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion. Biogen shares rose 0.7% to $225.00 in pre-market trading.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE: AMTD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. TD Ameritrade shares 5% to $9.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares fell 0.3% to close at $160.66 on Monday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.