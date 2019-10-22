12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $210.50 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to have earned $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Chipotle will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares rose 0.4% to $855.00 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. Centene shares gained 1.1% to $46.28 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. Centene shares gained 1.1% to $46.28 in pre-market trading. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) disclosed a new collaboration with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide its customer base with specially discounted UPS shipping rates. UPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion. Stamps.com shares jumped 30% to $99.00 in pre-market trading, while UPS shares rose 1.3% to $120.00 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $14.87 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $374.00 in pre-market trading. Wall Street expects United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $19.30 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares rose 0.7% to $139.34 in pre-market trading.

