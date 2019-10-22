Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 6:00am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $210.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to have earned $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Chipotle will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares rose 0.4% to $855.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. Centene shares gained 1.1% to $46.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) disclosed a new collaboration with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide its customer base with specially discounted UPS shipping rates. UPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion. Stamps.com shares jumped 30% to $99.00 in pre-market trading, while UPS shares rose 1.3% to $120.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $14.87 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $374.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wall Street expects United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $19.30 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares rose 0.7% to $139.34 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the closing bell, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.1% to $130.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.42 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.4% to $119.50 in pre-market trading..
  • Before the opening bell, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.27 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion. Biogen shares rose 0.7% to $225.00 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE: AMTD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. TD Ameritrade shares 5% to $9.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares fell 0.3% to close at $160.66 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + BIIB)

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2019
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2019
7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2019