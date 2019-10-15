10 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.1% to $205.69 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion in the latest quarter. United Airlines will release earnings after the markets close. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $87.23 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $20.09 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 0.1% to $130.68 in pre-market trading.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed around 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported it received FDA approval for its Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP 0.05%. Akorn shares gained 4.8% to $3.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.2% to $70.41 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. J.B. Hunt shares fell 0.1% to $109.52 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $21.19 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5% to $49.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to have earned $2.45 per share on revenue of $28.49 billion in the latest quarter. JPMorgan will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares gained 0.1% to $116.58 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $59.79 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.1% to $220.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares rose 0.1% to $37.75 in after-hours trading.
