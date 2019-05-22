10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4 percent to $111.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares fell 0.1 percent to $69.94 in after-hours trading.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance. Nordstrom shares dipped 9.3 percent to $34.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.3 percent to $72.20 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $829.33 million. Synopsys shares fell 0.1 percent to $115.70 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 6.2 percent to $25.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices shares gained 0.9 percent to $100.75 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $258.90 million after the closing bell. Shoe Carnival shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $32.26 on Tuesday.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 home sales forecast. Toll Brothers shares fell 3.4 percent to $37.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 1.4 percent to $163.50 in after-hours trading.
