10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.57 percent to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.13 percent to $241.42 in after-hours trading.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 10.37 percent to $25.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Signet shares dropped 1.24 percent to $53.97 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar General will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares gained 1.12 percent to $107.90 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Salesforce shares fell 4.07 percent to $148.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares rose 1.4 percent to $20.25 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $666.80 million. Lululemon shares gained 0.07 percent to $138.80 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 forecast. PVH shares slipped 1.19 percent to $154.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.60 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading.
