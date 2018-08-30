10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.57 percent to $95.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.57 percent to $95.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.13 percent to $241.42 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.13 percent to $241.42 in after-hours trading. Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 10.37 percent to $25.32 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 10.37 percent to $25.32 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Signet shares dropped 1.24 percent to $53.97 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Signet shares dropped 1.24 percent to $53.97 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar General will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares gained 1.12 percent to $107.90 in after-hours trading.

