Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2018 5:31am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.57 percent to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.13 percent to $241.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 10.37 percent to $25.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Signet shares dropped 1.24 percent to $53.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar General will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares gained 1.12 percent to $107.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Salesforce shares fell 4.07 percent to $148.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares rose 1.4 percent to $20.25 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $666.80 million. Lululemon shares gained 0.07 percent to $138.80 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 forecast. PVH shares slipped 1.19 percent to $154.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.60 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB + CRM)

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2018
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Campbell Soup's Q4 Earnings Preview
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Campbell Soup
10 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DLTR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday