Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $201.39 million.
- Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $96.30 million.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.16 million.
- Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $630.00 thousand.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.22 per share.
- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.
- Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $486.18 million.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $58.20 million.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $105.90 million.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.64 million.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
- ATA Inc.(ADR) (NASDAQ: ATAI) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.