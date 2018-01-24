Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 5:35am   Comments
Share:

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.87 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares gained 0.25 percent to $11.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.04 percent to $171.91 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Abbott shares slipped 0.34 percent to $59.03 in after-hours trading.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. United Continental shares dropped 6.44 percent to $72.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares rose 0.01 percent to $136.05 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Discover Financial shares declined 0.16 percent to close at $78.72 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) disclosed that its INTERCEPT has met primary and safety endpoints in Phase 3 study. Cerus shares jumped 30.25 percent to $5.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion after the closing bell. Las Vegas Sands shares gained 0.72 percent to close at $77.66 on Tuesday.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17. Texas Instruments shares declined 6.93 percent to $111.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. General Dynamics shares rose 0.25 percent to $208.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported an offering of common stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 6.98 percent to $14.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $21.88 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares rose 0.26 percent to $42.55 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERS + ABT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2018
9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
The Week Ahead: IPOs, Earnings, And FDA Actions Provide Catalysts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Celgene Buys Juno, Netflix Earnings Preview, Eagles And Patriots Advance To Super Bowl
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on F
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.