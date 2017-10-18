10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.98 percent to $55.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.98 percent to $55.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares gained 0.27 percent to $37.59 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares gained 0.27 percent to $37.59 in after-hours trading. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Q3 EPS came in at $3.30, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $19.2 billion, ahead of estimates by $600 million. IBM shares climbed 5.58 percent to $154.72 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Q3 EPS came in at $3.30, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $19.2 billion, ahead of estimates by $600 million. IBM shares climbed 5.58 percent to $154.72 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares slipped 0.70 percent to close at $53.88 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares slipped 0.70 percent to close at $53.88 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) to have earned $1.92 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion in the latest quarter. United Continental will release earnings after the markets close. United Continental shares gained 0.82 percent to close at $67.51 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance. Select Comfort shares dropped 3.88 percent to $29.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SCSS) posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance. Select Comfort shares dropped 3.88 percent to $29.20 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares rose 0.12 percent to $91.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares rose 0.12 percent to $91.80 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Alcoa shares gained 0.08 percent to $47.81in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Alcoa shares gained 0.08 percent to $47.81in after-hours trading. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. CSX shares slipped 0.06 percent to $54.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSX) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. CSX shares slipped 0.06 percent to $54.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank shares declined 0.07 percent to close at $164.14 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.