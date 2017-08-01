10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.88 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares rose 0.20 percent to $149.15 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.08 billion in the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 0.60 percent to $33.36 in after-hours trading.

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. Owens-Illinois shares gained 2.72 percent to $24.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Cognex shares climbed 8.28 percent to $102.93 in the after-hours trading session.

