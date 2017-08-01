Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 5:31am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2017
Related CGNX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2017
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Stock Futures Set For Strong July Finish; 2 China Names Soar (Investor's Business Daily)
Related TRI
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017
FactSet (FDS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses Revenues

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion before the opening bell. Archer Daniels Midland shares gained 0.91 percent to $42.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.88 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares rose 0.20 percent to $149.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. Air Products shares declined 0.93 percent to close at $142.15 on Monday.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Pandora shares slipped 1.23 percent to $8.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.08 billion in the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 0.60 percent to $33.36 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Herbalife shares declined 1.09 percent to close at $66.51 on Monday.
  • Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. Owens-Illinois shares gained 2.72 percent to $24.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion after the closing bell. Allstate shares rose 0.55 percent to close at $91.00 on Monday.
  • Before the opening bell, Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion. Thomson Reuters shares rose 0.22 percent to $45.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Cognex shares climbed 8.28 percent to $102.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADM)

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017
Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Analyst: Apple's 'Lame Duck' Quarter Report Doesn't Mean Anything
Qualcomm's CEO Acknowledges Business Model Is 'Easy To Attack'
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 31
Travis Kalanick Is 'Steve Jobs-ing It' And Seeking A Return To Power
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CGNX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.