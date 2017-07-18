10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $21.94 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.25 percent to $24.08 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $19.49 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares slipped 0.81 percent to $153.01 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.87 percent to $291.00 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally. Netflix shares jumped 10.69 percent to $178.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $3.88 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.10 percent to $229.50 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion. United Continental shares rose 0.21 percent to $79.95 in after-hours trading.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) issued a weak forecast for the fiscal year 2017. Ethan Allen shares dropped 4.27 percent to $29.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $50.04 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.86 percent to $187.96 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $18.95 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.53 percent to $132.85 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. CSX shares gained 0.37 percent to $54.82 in after-hours trading.

