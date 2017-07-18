Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 5:19am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017
Related CSX
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017
2 Stocks Up 50% In 2017 That Have Further Room For Upside
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corporation, ... (GuruFocus)
Related JNJ
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017
Earnings Roundup: JNJ, IBM, And LMT Report Q2 Results Tomorrow
Lockheed, Goldman Begin Fast And Furious Earnings: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $21.94 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.25 percent to $24.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $19.49 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares slipped 0.81 percent to $153.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.87 percent to $291.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally. Netflix shares jumped 10.69 percent to $178.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $3.88 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.10 percent to $229.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion. United Continental shares rose 0.21 percent to $79.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) issued a weak forecast for the fiscal year 2017. Ethan Allen shares dropped 4.27 percent to $29.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $50.04 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.86 percent to $187.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $18.95 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.53 percent to $132.85 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. CSX shares gained 0.37 percent to $54.82 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + CSX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017
Earnings Preview: Financial Giants BAC, GS, And MS Report Q2 Results This Week
5 Stocks To Watch This Week - NFLX, BAC, IBM, V, EBAY
These Were The Most Popular Buys And Sells Among Retail Investors In June
Netflix Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q2 2017?
Bank Earnings: JPM, WFC And C Report Q2 Results Before The Bell On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CSX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.