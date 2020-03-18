Williams-Sonoma's Q4 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Williams-Sonoma's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Williams-Sonoma EPS will likely be near $2.05 while revenue will be around $1.82 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Williams-Sonoma reported EPS of $2.10 on revenue of $1.84 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 2.38%. Revenue would be down 0.87% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.020 0.840 0.690 1.97 EPS Actual 1.020 0.870 0.810 2.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Williams-Sonoma stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Williams-Sonoma is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/owagtahw