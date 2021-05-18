Understanding Hawaiian Electric Indus's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 6, 2021, Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) declared a dividend payable on June 10, 2021 to its shareholders. Hawaiian Electric Indus also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hawaiian Electric Indus, which has a current dividend per share of $0.34, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 19, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.17% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Hawaiian Electric Indus's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Hawaiian Electric Indus has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 21, 2020 the company's payout was $0.33, which has since grown by $0.01. Hawaiian Electric Indus's dividend yield last year was 3.46%, which has since decreased by 0.29%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

