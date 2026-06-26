Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
DARDEN RESTAURANTS logo on wall
June 26, 2026 9:25 AM 1 min read

Darden Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.66 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.63 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $3.719 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.728 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an excellent year, one in which we significantly outperformed the industry," said Darden President and CEO Rick Cardenas.

Darden issued its full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2027. The company expects total sales of $13.60 billion to $13.75 billion, while analysts estimate $13.718 billion.

Darden shares closed at $212.76 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Darden following earnings announcement.

  • BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained Darden with a Buy and raised the price target from $225 to $235.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $210 to $216.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $210 to $220.

Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved