Darden Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.66 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.63 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $3.719 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.728 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an excellent year, one in which we significantly outperformed the industry," said Darden President and CEO Rick Cardenas.

Darden issued its full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2027. The company expects total sales of $13.60 billion to $13.75 billion, while analysts estimate $13.718 billion.

Darden shares closed at $212.76 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Darden following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained Darden with a Buy and raised the price target from $225 to $235.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $210 to $216.

Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $210 to $220.

Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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