November 20, 2025 6:10 AM 3 min read

Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia shares jumped 5.2% to $196.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) surged 138.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday. Sonder Holdings, last week, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
  • Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ:IVP) gained 60.3% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after falling 61% on Wednesday.
  • PACS Group Inc (NYSE:PACS) rose 39.7% to $23.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
  • Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) surged 29.2% to $10.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) surged 24.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. The Vancouver-based pharmaceutical company announced the successful completion of pharmacokinetic studies in large animal models for its Alzheimer's disease candidate INM-901, according to a Tuesday press release.
  • Vivakor inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) gained 22.1% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
  • Oddity Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) gained 20.1% to $44.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ:FGL) rose 16.9% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) rose 16.2% to $41.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) tumbled 38.8% to $122.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 506% on Wednesday.
  • Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT) declined 35.5% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Wednesday.
  • Meihua International Medical Tech Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) fell 23.8% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) dipped 13.8% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday.
  • Vizsla Silver Corp (NYSE:VZLA) fell 12.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $250 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares dipped 12.6% to $0.69 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 40% on Wednesday.
  • XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) dipped 12.4% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 29% on Wednesday.
  • SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) fell 11.6% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 5.6% to $5.23 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) fell 4.6% to $190.90 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI.

