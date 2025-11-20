Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia shares jumped 5.2% to $196.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) surged 138.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday. Sonder Holdings, last week, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Losers

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) tumbled 38.8% to $122.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 506% on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock