Walmart, Nova Minerals, Astera Labs, Trilogy Metals And Stellantis: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Tuesday, the stock market was mixed as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated. President Donald Trump accused China of an “Economically Hostile Act” regarding soybean purchases, leading to a drop in major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 0.4% to close at 46,270.46, while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.2% to 6,644.31. The Nasdaq fell roughly 0.8% to 22,521.70.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart’s shares rose by 4.98%, closing at $107.21. The stock reached an intraday high of $107.92 and a low of $102.89, matching its 52-week high of $107.92 and far above its low of $79.81.

The retail giant announced a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its shopping experience, allowing customers to make purchases directly through the AI platform, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Nova Minerals Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVA)

Nova Minerals saw a significant surge of 110.30%, closing at $71.84. The stock hit an intraday high of $81.40 and a low of $48.10, with a 52-week high of $81.40 and a low of $6.80.

The company was invited by the Australian Ambassador to the U.S. to discuss its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, highlighting its strategic importance in resource security cooperation between Australia and the U.S.

Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs’ stock dropped by 19.03%, closing at $161.55. It reached an intraday high of $184 and a low of $160.12, with a 52-week high of $262.90 and a low of $47.12.

The semiconductor company joined Arm Holdings’ Total Design ecosystem to accelerate custom AI chip development, integrating its platform with Arm’s Neoverse CSS for advanced AI infrastructure.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals experienced a 61.59% increase, closing at $10.60. The stock reached an intraday high of $11.29 and a low of $7, with a 52-week high of $11.29 and a low of $0.49.

The company benefited from the heightened focus on rare earth minerals amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis’ shares fell by 2.56%, closing at $9.91. The stock’s intraday high was $9.93, with a low of $9.65, and a 52-week high of $14.28 and low of $8.39.

The automaker announced a $13 billion investment to expand its U.S. operations over the next four years, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Walmart stock has a Momentum in the 63rd percentile. Here is how the stock fares on other metrics.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Garun .Prdt on Shutterstock.com