Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB), a semiconductor connectivity solutions provider for rack-scale AI infrastructure, said on Tuesday it has joined Arm Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Total Design ecosystem to accelerate custom system-on-chip (SoC) development using Arm’s Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS).

The partnership integrates Astera’s Intelligent Connectivity Platform with Arm’s Neoverse CSS to deliver chiplet-based solutions tailored to the growing needs of custom AI infrastructure.

Increasing integration demands in rack-scale AI systems are driving a shift from monolithic chips to flexible, chiplet-based architectures that address yield and cost limits at advanced nodes.

Chiplet architectures let AI developers integrate Arm compute subsystems with memory, networking, and accelerators into modular, optimized systems, enabling faster time-to-market and flexible, scalable designs for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Astera Labs will provide multi-protocol chiplet capabilities via its Intelligent Connectivity Platform as a key design services partner in Arm’s Total Design ecosystem, offering PCIe, Ethernet, CXL, and UALink solutions to help customers develop custom AI infrastructure with validated, interoperable connectivity from the start.

The company said its first-to-market interconnect technologies and extensive validation through its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab will enable faster design-to-production timelines and lower qualification risks.

Sanjay Gajendra, president and chief operating officer at Astera Labs, stated, “The evolution to rack-scale AI infrastructure demands purpose-built solutions developed within open ecosystems, and our collaboration with Arm exemplifies this approach.”

“As AI infrastructure scales, connectivity is fundamental for realizing the full potential of tightly integrated systems and meeting the power and performance demands of AI,” said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Business, Arm.

Through Arm Total Design, customers can leverage a unified ecosystem that brings together Astera Labs’ connectivity expertise and design capabilities with Arm’s compute subsystems, equipping them to seize opportunities in the fast-growing custom AI infrastructure market.

Price Action: ALAB shares were trading lower by 16.38% to $166.84 at last check Tuesday.

