Nova Minerals Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVA) (ASX: NVA) shares surged Tuesday after the company announced it was invited by Australian Ambassador to the United States Dr. Kevin Rudd to brief the government on its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska.

The high-level session will take place ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2025, where cooperation on critical minerals is expected to be a key agenda item.

Nova said the invitation underscores the Estelle Project's growing strategic importance in strengthening Australia–U.S. collaboration on resource security.

The site, located in Alaska's Tintina Gold Belt, holds major deposits of gold and antimony, minerals considered essential for defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries.

The company recently attracted attention from U.S. officials after securing $43.4 million from the Department of War to develop a domestic supply chain for antimony, a critical component in munitions and semiconductors.

The funding will help Nova build a refinery at Port MacKenzie and begin military-grade antimony production by 2026 or 2027 through its U.S. subsidiary, Alaska Range Resources LLC.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Gerteisen said the invitation reflects Estelle's strategic value to both governments. "Being invited to brief the Australian Government for this high-level meeting between Prime Minister Albanese and President Trump is a testament to the strategic importance of the Estelle Project," he said.

Gerteisen told Benzinga that the Estelle Project covers about 514 square kilometers of mining claims and includes more than 20 advanced gold and antimony prospects across a 35-kilometer mineralized corridor.

He added that the project is positioned to become a cornerstone in the development of a secure Western supply chain for critical minerals.

Nova said it expects Estelle to play a central role in U.S. and Australian mineral strategies, adding that growing government backing reflects momentum toward building resilient, sustainable supply networks for defense and industry.

Price Action: NVA shares were trading higher by 83.11% to $62.55 at last check Tuesday.

