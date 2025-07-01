July 1, 2025 10:38 AM 2 min read

Mesoblast, Atai Life Sciences, Melco Resorts & Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 250 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Mesoblast Limited MESO rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on items required for filing a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Revascor (rexlemestrocel-L) for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and inflammation.

Mesoblast shares jumped 11.8% to $12.18 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI shares jumped 30.3% to $2.8549 after the company announced it raised $50 million via a private placement.
  • McEwen Inc. MUX gained 13.6% to $10.91.
  • Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. BLMN gained 11.9% to $9.63.
  • Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR gained 11% to $4.8300.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 10.8% to $8.02 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $7.2 to $9.5.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 10.7% to $3.5159.
  • IREN Limited IREN gained 9.3% to $15.93. IREN named Anthony Lewis as Chief Capital Officer to lead capital markets strategy.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN rose 9.1% to $102.24. Shares of casino stocks trading higher after Macau June casino revenue reportedly rose.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS gained 7.4% to $46.74.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP rose 7% to $49.79.

