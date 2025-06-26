The S&P 500 index soared to record highs on Thursday, marking a significant recovery from the steep selloff experienced just a few months ago. The market rebound is driven by easing trade tensions, robust corporate earnings, and receding recession fears.

For the day, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 6,141.02, the Nasdaq gained nearly 1% to 20,167.91 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 0.9% to 43,386.84.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI

BigBear.ai shares rose 20.58% to $5.80, with an intraday high and low of $5.89 and $4.83. The 52-week high and low stand at $10.36 and $1.17. The company’s recent strategic wins, including major Department of Defense contracts and the launch of its biometric ID software in major airports, have sparked investor interest.

Nike Inc NKE

Nike shares rose 2.81% to close at $62.54 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The stock traded between $62.73 and $60.82, with a 52-week range of $94.74 and $52.28. In the after-hours trading, the shares shot up nearly 11% to $69.25. Nike’s fourth-quarter revenue of $11.1 billion and earnings of 14 cents per share both exceeded analyst estimates.

Core Scientific Inc CORZ

Core Scientific’s stock surged 33.01% to close at $16.36 following reports of potential acquisition talks with CoreWeave. The stock’s intraday high and low were $16.89 and $11.82, with a 52-week range of $18.63 and $6.21. CoreWeave previously made an attempt to acquire Core Scientific nearly a year ago, but it was unsuccessful. At that time CoreWeave had offered $5.75 per share, but the bid did not materialize into an acquisition.

Cyngn Inc CYN

Cyngn shares skyrocketed 171.46% to close at $13.60 after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia to showcase its autonomous industrial vehicles. The stock traded between $41.54 and $11.33, with a 52-week range of $1600.19 and $3.62.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Amazon shares rose 2.42% to close at $217.12. The stock’s intraday high and low were $218.04 and $212.01, with a 52-week range of $242.52 and $151.61. Despite a 3% decline year-to-date, JPMorgan sees a potential 13% climb from current levels, driven by the company’s “best idea”: Prime.

