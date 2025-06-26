Cyngn Inc. CYN stock surged on Thursday after the company announced its partnership with Nvidia Corp. NVDA to showcase its autonomous industrial vehicles at Automatica 2025.

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial fleets, primarily in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

The collaboration highlights how Cyngn is leveraging the Nvidia Isaac robotics platform to power next-generation autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial applications.

Cyngn was selected among a few robotics innovators using Nvidia Isaac technologies to accelerate safe, scalable autonomy across dynamic, real-world environments.

Automatica 2025 offers a global platform for showcasing how AI-powered solutions are transforming manufacturing and logistics.

Cyngn’s autonomous industrial vehicles, built on Nvidia Isaac and powered by Cyngn’s proprietary DriveMod software, are currently operating in commercial environments to reduce labor costs, increase throughput, and improve safety.

Cyngn stock plunged 100% in the last 12 months as it grappled with financial challenges and concerns about its ability to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The company missed the revenue and EPS consensus analyst estimates in the last four quarters. It regained Nasdaq compliance in March 2025.

Price Action: CYN stock is up 294.8% at $19.78 as of last check on Thursday. NVDA is up 1.34%.

