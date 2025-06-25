BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Falls After 25% Rally: What's Going On?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI are trading lower Wednesday, pulling back after a whirlwind session on Tuesday that saw the stock skyrocket 25%. The pause comes as investors weigh the company’s recent strategic wins against the speculative fervor that fueled its dramatic climb.

What To Know: Tuesday’s rally was initially sparked by a string of positive news. BigBear.ai announced its biometric ID software is now live in major airports, including JFK and LAX. This followed two significant Department of Defense contract wins and a partnership to expand into the Middle East, leading some analysts to label it “The Next Palantir.”

However, the primary driver behind the surge was likely intense retail speculation centered on a potential short squeeze. With a high short interest of 22.25% of its public float and a surge in call options, traders on social media platforms potentially fueled the buying pressure.

Despite the retail excitement, analysts express caution, holding a consensus price target of $4.63, below its recent peak. The company also missed first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates.

Wednesday’s pullback suggests the market is now balancing the fundamental realities against the powerful, but often temporary, impact of a retail-driven squeeze.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBAI shares are trading lower by 6.69% to $4.88 Wednesday morning. BBAI has a 52-week high of $10.36 and a 52-week low of $1.16.

