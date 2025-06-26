Nike Inc NKE reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 Thursday after the market close. Here’s a rundown of the athletic footwear and apparel company’s report.

Q4 Earnings: Nike reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.1 billion, beating analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 14 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 11 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 12% year-over-year in the quarter. Nike Direct revenues were $4.4 billion in the quarter, down 14% year-over-year. Nike Brand revenues totaled $10.8 billion, down 11%, and Wholesale revenues fell 9% to $6.4 billion.

Here's a breakdown of sales by region:

North America: down 11%

Greater China: down 21%

Europe, Middle East & Africa: down 9%

Asia Pacific and Latin America: down 8%

Inventories were $7.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, flat compared to the prior year. Nike ended the period with $9.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“While our financial results are in-line with our expectations, they are not where we want them to be. Moving forward, we expect our business to improve as a result of the progress we’re making through our Win Now actions,” said Elliott Hill, president and CEO of Nike.

“As we enter a new fiscal year, we are turning the page and the next step is aligning our teams to lead with sport through what we are calling the sport offense. This will accelerate our Win Now actions to reposition our business for future growth.”

Nike said it returned $591 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchased $202 million of its common stock in the quarter.

Nike CFO Matthew Friend said the company expects headwinds to moderate moving forward.

Nike is expected to provide forward guidance on its earnings call with investors and analysts, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were bouncing around following the report, last down 1.07% in after-hours at $61.87 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Roman Zaiets/Shutterstock.com