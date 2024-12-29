Sanders Targets Musk, Haley Clashes With DOGE Co-Head, And Trump Reconsiders Tiktok Ban: This Week In Politics

As the week wraps up, we bring you a recap of the top stories that made headlines. From Senator Bernie Sanders’ call to end Super PACs to Nikki Haley’s clash with DOGE Co-Head Vivek Ramaswamy, the week was filled with political drama. Elon Musk also found himself in the spotlight, with Ukraine receiving Starlink sets from Poland and Musk stating he can no longer afford to give them away for free.

Bernie Sanders Calls Out Elon Musk and Super PACs

Senator Bernie Sanders voiced his concerns about billionaires, including Elon Musk, influencing elections and called for an immediate ban on Super PACs by the Democratic National Committee. Sanders expressed his disdain for billionaires buying elections and demanded that the DNC ban Super PACs in Democratic primaries.

Read the full article here.

Nikki Haley and DOGE Co-Head Vivek Ramaswamy Clash Over American Culture

Former U.N. Ambassador and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley responded to Department of Government Efficiency Co-head Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments about American culture. Ramaswamy, who is set to lead DOGE alongside Elon Musk under President-elect Donald Trump, had suggested that cultural factors contribute to top tech companies often hiring foreign-born engineers over U.S.-born engineers.

Read the full article here.

Ukraine Receives Starlinks, Musk Says He Can’t Afford to Give Them Away for Free

Ukraine received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland, just hours before Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk stated that the U.S. should pay for the high-speed internet services as he can no longer afford to give them to Ukraine for free.

Read the full article here.

Ford Donates to Trump’s Inauguration, Sparks Speculation

Ford Motor Co. F made a substantial donation to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, matching totals from Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Meta Platforms Inc. META. This move comes as Ford’s rival Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are likely set to benefit from the new White House administration.

Read the full article here.

Trump Reconsiders TikTok Ban

President-elect Donald Trump has had a change of heart about banning TikTok from the United States. Despite a pending ban that could take place on Jan 19, the day before he is inaugurated as president once again, Trump shared that he supports TikTok remaining operational in the U.S.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.