Bernie Sanders: 'The American People Are Disgusted With Musk' — Calls On Democrats To End Super PACs In Primaries

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has expressed his disdain for billionaires, including Elon Musk, influencing elections and has called for an immediate ban on Super PACs by the Democratic National Committee.

What Happened: On Christmas Eve, Sanders took to X to voice his concerns about the role of billionaires in swaying elections. He specifically mentioned Musk, who has been previously criticized for his hefty campaign contributions. Sanders’ post read, “The American people are disgusted with Musk and other billionaires buying elections. We must not only fight to end Citizens United. We must demand that the DNC ban Super PACs NOW in Democratic primaries.”

The American people are disgusted with Musk and other billionaires buying elections.



We must not only fight to end Citizens United.



We must demand that the DNC ban Super PACs NOW in Democratic primaries. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 23, 2024

In the past, Sanders has been vocal about his concerns regarding the influence of big money in politics. He has repeatedly called for an end to Citizens United and Super PACs, advocating for public funding of elections instead.

The Citizens United decision, issued by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010, ruled that laws preventing corporations and labor unions from making independent political expenditures violated the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

See Also: TikTok Ban Under Trump? President-Elect Reconsiders As Pelosi Says ‘Follow The Money’

Why It Matters: Sanders’ recent post comes in the wake of his criticism of Musk’s reported monthly donations of $45 million to the Trump campaign. He stressed the importance of overturning Citizens United and transitioning to publicly funded elections to ensure a government that represents all citizens, not just billionaires.

The Vermont senator had previously expressed concern over the defeat of Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in a primary election, attributing it to the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's Super PAC, United Democracy Project.

According to Sanders, just 150 billionaire families spent almost $2 billion in the 2024 elections, further emphasizing his argument that the U.S. is becoming an oligarchy.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool