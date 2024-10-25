This Honeywell Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek downgraded Newmont Corporation NEM from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $59 to $55. Newmont shares closed at $49.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith downgraded the rating for The Kraft Heinz Company KHC from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $40 to $38. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $35.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin downgraded Boot Barn Holdings BOOT from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $154 to $162. Boot Barn shares closed at $160.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala downgraded the rating for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $355 to $325. Boston Beer shares closed at $301.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Peter Arment downgraded Honeywell International Inc. HON from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $223 to $217. Honeywell shares closed at $209.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HON stock? Here's what analysts think:

