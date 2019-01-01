Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) was reported by UBS on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting KHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.61% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) was provided by UBS, and Kraft Heinz downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kraft Heinz, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kraft Heinz was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kraft Heinz (KHC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $40.00 to $34.00. The current price Kraft Heinz (KHC) is trading at is $37.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.