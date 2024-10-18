CVS Health Cuts Outlook, Joins American Express And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 90 points on Friday.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation CVS fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its third-quarter outlook.

CVS Health appointed longtime executive David Joyner as its new president and CEO, replacing Karen Lynch amid the company's ongoing financial struggles. The company warned that its upcoming third-quarter earnings, set for release on November 6, will miss Wall Street projections.

CVS Health shares dipped 11.6% to $56.29 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI shares dipped 16.6% to $68.06 after the company issued soft preliminary guidance and lowered its 2024 financial outlook.

Coherent Corp. COHR shares fell 4.6% to $97.39 in pre-market trading.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp ZETA shares fell 4.5% to $28.66 in pre-market trading. Zeta is expected to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 11.

Jin Medical International Ltd . ZJYL shares fell 4.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

GrafTech International Ltd. EAF shares fell 4.1% to $1.62 in pre-market trading.

Gevo, Inc. GEVO shares fell 3.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal reiterated Gevo with a Buy and maintained a $14 price target.

American Express Company AXP shares fell 3.6% to $275.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP shares fell 3.5% to $29.00 in pre-market trading. Fresh Del Monte Produce will issue a press release on its third quarter financial results prior to market opening on Thursday, Oct. 31.

