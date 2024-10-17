CSX Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Lucid Group, Nokia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of CSX Corporation CSX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings below analyst estimates.
CSX reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 48 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.62 billion, also missing the consensus estimate of $3.676 billion. The company said its total volume of 1.59 million units for the quarter was 3% higher as compared to the third quarter of 2023.
CSX shares dipped 5.4% to $33.55 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR shares dipped 16.2% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after surging 122% on Wednesday.
- Lucid Group, Inc LCID declined 14.6% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common stock, along with a corresponding investment by an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund.
- Lilium N.V. LILM shares fell 13.2% to $0.6350 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR shares fell 10.6% to $18.33 in pre-market trading. The company commenced its public offering of common stock.
- Cerus Corporation CERS shares fell 8.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company provided updates on its INTERCEPT red blood cell programs in the US and Europe.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE shares declined 7.7% to $20.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO shares fell 6.4% to $15.41 in pre-market trading.
- Nokia Oyj NOK shares fell 5.4% to $4.22 in pre-market trading following downbeat third-quarter results.
