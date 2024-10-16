Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA

Dividend Yield: 9.16%

Dividend Yield: 9.16%
Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $13 to $10 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Recent News: On Tuesday, Walgreens reported fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 sales of $37.55 billion, up 6% year over year (+6.1% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $35.76 billion, reflecting sales growth across all segments.



Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 4.73%

Dividend Yield: 4.73%
B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $34 to $33 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $32 to $31 on July 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: On Oct. 2, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.



Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 4.47%

Dividend Yield: 4.47%
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $126 to $140 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $130 to $145 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: Philip Morris will host a live audio webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to discuss its third-quarter results.



