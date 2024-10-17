Why TSMC Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.

TSMC reported consolidated third-quarter revenue of NT$759.69 billion ($23.50 billion), up 39% year-over-year. Sequentially, the top line expanded by 12.8%. In dollar terms, the revenue growth was 36% year-over-year and 12.9% quarter-over-quarter. Revenue topped the NT$748 billion consensus, as provided by Bloomberg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares jumped 8.1% to $202.75 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions, In c. STAF rose 354.4% to $6.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.

c. rose 354.4% to $6.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME gained 165.7% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 128% on Wednesday.

gained 165.7% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 128% on Wednesday. Brera Holdings PLC BREA shares surged 144.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.

shares surged 144.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM gained 105% to $0.6672 in pre-market trading. Molecular Templates recently announced it approved the liquidation and wind-up of the company.

gained 105% to $0.6672 in pre-market trading. Molecular Templates recently announced it approved the liquidation and wind-up of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH rose 61.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday.

rose 61.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. GEVO shares jumped 36.9% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a DOE conditional commitment loan of $1.46 billion for its net-zero 1 sustainable aviation fuel plant in South Dakota.

shares jumped 36.9% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a DOE conditional commitment loan of $1.46 billion for its net-zero 1 sustainable aviation fuel plant in South Dakota. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO climbed 29.9% to $0.7297 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. Klotho Neurosciences recently tapped Peter Moriarty of Shire Pharma as COO.

climbed 29.9% to $0.7297 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. Klotho Neurosciences recently tapped Peter Moriarty of Shire Pharma as COO. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc . VINE shares rose 22.4% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. The company recently announced the acquisition of Adifex.

. shares rose 22.4% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. The company recently announced the acquisition of Adifex. Calumet, Inc. CLMT gained 21.7% to $26.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced its subsidiary, Montana Renewables secured a $1.44 billion conditional commitment from the DOE for renewable fuels and biomass energy facility.

Losers

Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares dipped 38.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after jumping around 647% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 38.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after jumping around 647% on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp . ATNF shares fell 29.1% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares jumped 325% on Wednesday after the company announced it is planning to enter the online gaming industry with its newly acquired gaming technology platform.

. shares fell 29.1% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares jumped 325% on Wednesday after the company announced it is planning to enter the online gaming industry with its newly acquired gaming technology platform. Versus Systems Inc . VS fell 29.1% to $2.79 in today's pre-market trading. Versus Systems shares jumped 250% on Wednesday after the company announced a $2.5 million investment and licensing agreement with ASPIS.

. fell 29.1% to $2.79 in today's pre-market trading. Versus Systems shares jumped 250% on Wednesday after the company announced a $2.5 million investment and licensing agreement with ASPIS. Carmell Corporation CTCX fell 25.1% to $0.4710 in pre-market trading. Carmell shares surged around 68% on Wednesday after the company in a FormRW filing disclosed that it decided to not pursue the offering due to business decisions and confirmed that no securities covered by the Registration Statement have been issued or sold and that the SEC did not declare the Registration Statement effective.

fell 25.1% to $0.4710 in pre-market trading. Carmell shares surged around 68% on Wednesday after the company in a FormRW filing disclosed that it decided to not pursue the offering due to business decisions and confirmed that no securities covered by the Registration Statement have been issued or sold and that the SEC did not declare the Registration Statement effective. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares declined 22.4% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Wednesday. Fangdd Network Group, last week, said it regained compliance status with the Nasdaq regarding its minimum bid price requirement.

shares declined 22.4% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Wednesday. Fangdd Network Group, last week, said it regained compliance status with the Nasdaq regarding its minimum bid price requirement. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX declined 20.2% to $0.6291 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Wednesday.

declined 20.2% to $0.6291 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Wednesday. SAIHEAT Limited SAIH shares fell 19.8% to $0.7570 after jumping 64% on Wednesday.

shares fell 19.8% to $0.7570 after jumping 64% on Wednesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS shares declined 16.6% to $0.0500 in pre-market trading after falling over 12% on Wednesday.

shares declined 16.6% to $0.0500 in pre-market trading after falling over 12% on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR shares fell 16.2% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after surging 122% on Wednesday.

shares fell 16.2% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after surging 122% on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc LCID fell 14.6% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common stock, along with a corresponding investment by an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund.

