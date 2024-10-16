This Yum! Brands Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded the rating for Emerson Electric Co. EMR from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $135 to $120. Emerson Electric shares closed at $109.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from Positive to Neutral and slashed the price target from $147 to $104. Enphase Energy shares closed at $92.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the rating for Omnicom Group Inc. OMC from Overweight to Equal-Weight while raised the price target from $106 to $110. Omnicom Group shares closed at $104.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $145. Yum Brands shares closed at $133.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne downgraded the rating for Eastman Chemical Company EMN from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $114 to $119. Eastman Chemical shares closed at $110.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
