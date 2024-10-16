United Airlines Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose sharply during Tuesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

United Airlines reported third-quarter revenue of $14.843 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.783 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The airline company reported adjusted earnings of $3.33 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.13 per share.

United Airlines gained 9.3% to $70.04 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Korro Bio, Inc . KRRO gained 80% to $71.72.

. gained 80% to $71.72. Wave Life Sciences Ltd . WVE jumped 62.5% to $13.91. Wave Life Sciences achieved first-ever therapeutic RNA editing in humans with results from RestorAATion-2 trial of WVE-006 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

. jumped 62.5% to $13.91. Wave Life Sciences achieved first-ever therapeutic RNA editing in humans with results from RestorAATion-2 trial of WVE-006 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 21% to $14.20. The DOE approved the company’s conceptual safety design report for its Aurora fuel fabrication facility. This will advance plans to utilize recovered material for its first commercial powerhouse.

gained 21% to $14.20. The DOE approved the company’s conceptual safety design report for its Aurora fuel fabrication facility. This will advance plans to utilize recovered material for its first commercial powerhouse. NuScale Power Corporation SMR rose 18.1% to $16.09.

rose 18.1% to $16.09. Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 18% to $3.5645 after the company announced that a formal review of strategic alternatives has been underway by its Board of Directors. Also, the company reaffirmed its FY24 guidance.

gained 18% to $3.5645 after the company announced that a formal review of strategic alternatives has been underway by its Board of Directors. Also, the company reaffirmed its FY24 guidance. Centrus Energy Corp. LEU jumped 15.8% to $71.00.

jumped 15.8% to $71.00. Lithium Americas Corp . LAC gained 14.8% to $3.0689 after the company announced it entered into a new investment agreement with General Motors Holdings to establish a joint venture for the purpose of funding, developing, constructing and operating Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, Nevada.

. gained 14.8% to $3.0689 after the company announced it entered into a new investment agreement with General Motors Holdings to establish a joint venture for the purpose of funding, developing, constructing and operating Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, Nevada. Aspen Aerogels, Inc . ASPN surged 14.1% to $25.61. Aspen Aerogells won conditional commitment for proposed DOE loan of up to $670.6 million.

. surged 14.1% to $25.61. Aspen Aerogells won conditional commitment for proposed DOE loan of up to $670.6 million. MP Materials Corp . MP gained 7.6% to $19.05.

. gained 7.6% to $19.05. Morgan Stanley MS rose 6.9% to $119.92 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

rose 6.9% to $119.92 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. U.S. Bancorp USB gained 5.2% to $49.44 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Now Read This: