This Alibaba Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Bernstein analyst Bokyung Suh upgraded the rating for Coupang, Inc. CPNG from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $30 price target. Coupang shares gained 1.9% to close at $24.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded the rating for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from Neutral to Outperform. Alibaba shares gained 1.5% to close at $114.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded PDD Holdings Inc. PDD from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $126 to $224. PDD shares gained 1.1% to close at $154.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc NFLX from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $650 to $800. Netflix shares gained 1.8% to close at $719.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson upgraded Air Products & Chemicals APD from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $305 to $365. Air Products shares slipped 0.03% to close at $285.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BABA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in