This Alibaba Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Bernstein analyst Bokyung Suh upgraded the rating for Coupang, Inc . CPNG from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $30 price target. Coupang shares gained 1.9% to close at $24.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded the rating for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from Neutral to Outperform. Alibaba shares gained 1.5% to close at $114.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded PDD Holdings Inc . PDD from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $126 to $224. PDD shares gained 1.1% to close at $154.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc NFLX from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $650 to $800. Netflix shares gained 1.8% to close at $719.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson upgraded Air Products & Chemicals APD from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $305 to $365. Air Products shares slipped 0.03% to close at $285.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BABA stock? Here's what analysts think:

