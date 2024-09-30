Robinhood To Rally Over 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Needham raised the price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA from $33 to $36. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Zeta Global shares fell 0.8% to close at $29.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $321 to $400. TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to close at $349.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised CarMax, Inc. KMX price target from $87 to $90. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. CarMax shares fell 1.1% to close at $77.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Cadence Bank CADE price target from $36 to $39. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cadence Bank shares fell 1.1% to close at $31.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $201 to $202. Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating. Oracle shares gained 0.4% to close at $168.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for U.S. Bancorp USB from $54 to $57. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. U.S. Bancorp gained 0.4% to close at $45.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Walmart Inc. WMT price target from $82 to $90. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating. Walmart shares fell 0.2% to close at $79.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Constellation Energy Corporation CEG from $265 to $279. Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating. Constellation Energy shares gained 0.1% to close at $257.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $24 to $27. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating. Robinhood shares gained 6.5% to close at $23.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $56 to $75. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained a Neutral rating. Roku shares gained 1% to close at $74.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
