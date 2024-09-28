Mary Trump Says There Are Much, Much Worse Things About Donald Trump 'Than His Shameless Hucksterism'

Donald Trump has entered the luxury watch market with a range of timepieces priced between $499 and a whopping $100,000. However, these watches are not intended for investment purposes.

What Happened: The watches are not directly linked to Trump or the Trump Organization in terms of design, manufacturing, distribution, or sales.

The actual producer is TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, which is utilizing Trump’s name, image, and likeness under a paid license agreement. This is one of Trump’s latest business endeavors since he left office three years ago.

The Victory Tourbillon, the priciest watch in the collection, is crafted with nearly 200 grams of gold and over 100 genuine diamonds.

Talking about Trump’s new watch launch, his niece Mary Trump said in a substack post, ‘The FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT collection (who among us hasn't tried to raise money off of an assassination attempt in which people were actually killed?) includes a stainless-steel watch with a blood-red dial. The Victory Tourbillon comes in 18k yellow or rose gold and costs more than the average American makes in two years.’

“In a slimy video that would be stunning in its ridiculousness coming from any other presidential candidate, Donald tells us the $100,000 watch is made with almost 200 grams of gold and more than 100 real diamonds. That's a lot of diamonds. I love gold. I love diamonds. We all do," she added in the post.

Despite the steep price, the terms and conditions of the watches specify that they are meant to be collectible items for personal enjoyment, not for investment.

Mary Trump also said in the post, “There are much, much worse things about Donald Trump than his shameless hucksterism, but leveraging the presidency in this way is truly grotesque. Despite the fact that we've learned to expect nothing, it's still shocking that corporate media considers that this ugly aspect of a presidential candidate is something we all should ignore—or accept.”

The company plans to start shipping the watches in late 2024, but it has clarified that it will not be responsible for any shipment delays. Furthermore, all sales are final as per the terms and conditions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s entry into the luxury watch market is perceived as another attempt to capitalize on his presidency and name recognition for personal profit.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Trump continues to explore new avenues to monetize his brand.

