Mary Trump: 'Donald's Narcissistic Injury Is So Great That He Has Essentially Stopped Campaigning'

Donald Trump‘s niece, psychologist Mary Trump, says her uncle’s campaign to return to the White House is faltering in the face of Kamala Harris‘ unique and effective campaign strategy.

What Happened: Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, said in a recent blog post that the former president is finding it difficult to counter the pressure exerted by Harris’ campaign.

On Thursday, Donald Trump expressed his disdain for Harris, saying, “I'm very angry at her. I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president."

Mary Trump argues that his campaign is suffering due to his inability to stick to the message and avoid personal attacks, which are perceived as jeopardizing his re-election.

Trump’s exasperation has reached such a level that he has reportedly ceased campaigning in swing states. He is reportedly unable to restrain his impulses in private and remains angry that he is not competing against President Joe Biden.

His obsession with crowd sizes continues to be a source of annoyance for him, both publicly and privately.

Responding to Trump’s personal attack on Harris, Mary Trump said in her post, “Donald can't handle losing, but losing to a Black woman is particularly hard for him to bear. Harris's campaign team deserves a lot of credit for understanding just how to put pressure on Donald's very fragile psyche.”

She added, “Their rapid-response and press teams are running an edgy presidential campaign that is unique, as far as I know, in modern American political history. It's the kind of approach that both highlights and exacerbates Donald's weaknesses. It also makes it impossible for Donald to stay on message and stay away from the kind of personal attacks.”

On the other hand, the Harris campaign is running a unified and positive campaign, which is reportedly causing unease for Trump. The Harris team’s approach of ridiculing Trump and encouraging others to do the same is seen as an effective method to undermine his influence.

Trump’s reaction to these tactics has been disjointed and shaken, further emphasizing the contrast between the two campaigns.

The Harris campaign’s strategy of getting under Trump’s skin is viewed as a significant factor propelling her towards victory.

“The Harris campaign is happy to help. I want to note, however, that it's not only getting under Donald's skin that's going to propel Harris to win this race; it's the contrast between the campaigns,” she said.

“Kamala Harris isn't afraid of Donald, and her campaign reflects that. But Kamala Harris also isn't afraid to be herself, and her campaign reflects that, too,” Mary Trump added.

Why It Matters: The contrasting campaign strategies of Trump and Harris highlight the changing dynamics of political campaigning.

Harris’s strategy of maintaining a positive campaign and using humor to undermine Trump’s influence is a departure from traditional political tactics. This could set a new precedent for future campaigns.

Trump’s inability to adapt to these tactics and his focus on personal attacks could be indicative of a larger issue within his campaign strategy. The outcome of this election could have significant implications for future political campaigns and strategies.

