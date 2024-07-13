Trump's Niece Accuses Him Of Lying About Involvement In Controversial Project 2025: 'My Uncle Likes To Call America a 'Stupid Country.' But We're Not Nearly As Stupid As He Hopes We Are ...'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is facing allegations over his supposed involvement in the contentious Project 2025. The plan, reportedly devised by insiders from the Trump administration and the Heritage Foundation to reshape the federal government, has become a subject of controversy.

What Happened: In a Substack post on Friday, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, accused him of lying about his knowledge and participation in Project 2025.

She argues that Trump’s denial of involvement contradicts the evidence pointing to his ties with the project.

A CNN report revealed that at least 140 individuals who served in the Trump administration are involved in Project 2025. The project has been characterized as a strategy to consolidate power behind a right-wing executive, manipulate the economy in favor of the wealthiest, and promote extreme Christian Nationalist ideology should Trump win the presidency.

Donald Trump previously declared, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Nevertheless, Mary Trump contended in her post that her uncle’s denial is untruthful.

“My uncle likes to call America a ‘stupid country.’ But we're not nearly as stupid as he hopes we are, because we definitely know that he knows exactly what's in Project 2025, the fascist playbook put together by Trump administration insiders and the Heritage Foundation — because it was written for him,” she wrote.

She pointed out that his statements are inconsistent with his previous remarks to the Heritage Foundation in 2022, when he showed enthusiasm about collaborating on “exciting” projects with them.

Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA) has led a campaign to inform Americans about Project 2025. He has cautioned that the project could steer the nation towards a dystopic, right-wing theocracy.

In her post, Mary Trump maintained that it is vital for Americans to comprehend the implications of Project 2025 and her uncle’s possible involvement. She suspects that the former president is trying to disassociate himself from the project due to its controversial nature.

“The reason Donald has been trying to put distance between him and Donald Trump's Project 2025 is because, as stupid as he might think Americans are, he knows we would never stand for what he wants to do to us. So, he'll keep lying about Donald Trump's Project 2025 and his support for it, and we'll keep fighting to get the truth out there,” she wrote.

Why It Matters: The allegations against Donald Trump regarding Project 2025 have sparked a heated debate about the former president’s potential role in the controversial plan. If proven true, these accusations could have significant implications for his political future and legacy.

The controversy also underscores the ongoing tension and division within American politics, particularly concerning the influence of right-wing ideologies and the potential manipulation of the economy.

As such, the outcome of this controversy could have far-reaching effects on the political landscape of the U.S.

