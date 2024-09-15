Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Is A 'Deeply Unwell Traitor': 'He Knows He Just Needs To Keep It Close Enough So He Can Cheat'

Former President Donald Trump has leveled accusations of election fraud against the Democratic Party and has hinted at potential legal action.

What Happened: Trump, in a post on Truth Social, alleged that the Democrats engaged in rampant cheating during the 2020 Presidential Election.

He stated that he, along with a team of attorneys and legal scholars, is keeping a close eye on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. He warned that any individuals involved in “unscrupulous behavior” will face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

The former president’s post also mentioned that the 2024 election, where votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny. He added that those found guilty of cheating will face long-term prison sentences to prevent such “depravity of justice” from recurring.

However, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, refuted these allegations. In her recent Substack post, She stated that the only individuals caught cheating in the last presidential election were a few old white Republicans and Trump himself. She also criticized the mainstream media for not covering these allegations and threats made by Trump.

“It's always projection with my uncle, and that is never more true than when he's in the process of trying to pre-rig an upcoming election (which he did in both 2016, with Russian help, and in 2020, with the complicity of the Republican Party),” she said in the post.

She further suggested that Trump’s real aim is not to win the election outright but to keep it close enough so he can manipulate the results by having his allies in the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court throw the election in his favor.

Mary Trump also said, “This election is too important to for us to rely on outlets that continue, against all evidence to the contrary, to normalize a deeply unwell traitor just so they can preserve the horse race of it all.”

“For Donald's part, he's not really trying to win anyway. He knows that he just needs to keep it close enough so he can cheat by having his friends in the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court throw the election to him. We need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening,” she said.

“The first is that he is a cruel man who delights in inciting violence against anyone who is either a member of a marginalized, at-risk group or somebody who doesn't support him. Also, if he believes, as seems apparent, that the only way for him to win is to attack those his base hates, he will do it,” Mary Trump added in her post.

Why It Matters: The accusations and threats made by Trump have stirred up controversy and have the potential to impact the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. The allegations of election fraud, if proven true, could significantly undermine public trust in the electoral process.

Conversely, if these allegations are found to be baseless, they could further damage Trump’s credibility and influence over his supporters.

The scrutiny of the 2024 Election, as mentioned by Trump, could also lead to increased tension and uncertainty in the lead-up to the election.

The reactions and counter-allegations by Mary L Trump add another layer of complexity to this unfolding situation.

