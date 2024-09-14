Mary Trump Says 'Donald Trump Remains Thin-Skinned Bully And That's What Makes Him Dangerous'

Donald Trump‘s niece, psychologist Mary Trump, recently criticized her uncle for his unchanging leadership style and temperament.

What Happened: In a post on X, Mary Trump expressed her views on Donald Trump’s leadership style. She described him as an “unchanged, thin-skinned bully,” adding that this makes him dangerous.

Real leaders evolve. Donald remains an unchanged, thin-skinned bully—and that's what makes him dangerous. Thank you @andersoncooper for discussing this issue and Who Could Ever Love You. pic.twitter.com/muRPm7PSkP — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 12, 2024

In the interview with CNN, Mary Trump commended Kamala Harris for what she described as a strategic emotional blow to her uncle during the opening moments of the presidential debate on Tuesday. Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Mary Trump explained that Harris’s approach effectively unsettled the former president, leading him to unravel in front of viewers.

“He just couldn’t regain his composure, and frankly, I don't think he will,” she remarked.

Mary Trump went on to praise Harris for delivering clear, informative responses that gave the public a better understanding of her vision for the country, while also expertly targeting Trump’s weak points.

During the interview, the CNN anchor read an excerpt from Mary Trump’s book Who Could Ever Love You, where she described her uncle’s childhood behavior as that of “a thin-skinned bully who tormented younger kids but would retreat in anger when confronted.”

"That is one of the most damning and dangerous things about Donald Trump and that is one of the things that makes him most unfit. He's never evolved from that. That's still who he is," Mary Trump said.

Why It Matters: Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, has been vocal about her criticisms of her uncle’s leadership style. Her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” delves into the Trump family dynamics and Donald Trump’s upbringing, which she believes shaped his leadership style.

Her latest tweet continues this narrative, suggesting that Donald Trump’s leadership style has not evolved and remains a cause for concern.

