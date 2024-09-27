Costco, Scholastic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company reported quarterly revenue of $79.697 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $79.973 billion. The membership-based retailer reported quarterly earnings of $5.29 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.08 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Costco shares slipped 1.4% to $888.62 in after-hours trading.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ will report financial and operational results for its fourth quarter. Moving iMage Technologies shares gained 5% to $0.5985 in the after-hours trading session.

Scholastic Corporation SCHL reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. Scholastic reported a quarterly loss of $2.13 per share compared to market estimates for a loss of $2.48 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $237.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $233.488 million. Scholastic shares gained 6.5% to $32.13 in the after-hours trading session.

enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO announced a proposed public offering. enVVeno Medical shares dipped 15.6% to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.

announced a proposed public offering. enVVeno Medical shares dipped 15.6% to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX announced a voluntary pause of enrollment in its Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase. Travere Therapeutics shares fell 5.3% to $14.24 in the after-hours trading session.

