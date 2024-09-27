Costco, Scholastic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company reported quarterly revenue of $79.697 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $79.973 billion. The membership-based retailer reported quarterly earnings of $5.29 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.08 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Costco shares slipped 1.4% to $888.62 in after-hours trading.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ will report financial and operational results for its fourth quarter. Moving iMage Technologies shares gained 5% to $0.5985 in the after-hours trading session.
- Scholastic Corporation SCHL reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. Scholastic reported a quarterly loss of $2.13 per share compared to market estimates for a loss of $2.48 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $237.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $233.488 million. Scholastic shares gained 6.5% to $32.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO announced a proposed public offering. enVVeno Medical shares dipped 15.6% to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX announced a voluntary pause of enrollment in its Phase 3 HARMONY study of Pegtibatinase. Travere Therapeutics shares fell 5.3% to $14.24 in the after-hours trading session.
