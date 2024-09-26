Synopsys Partners With Taiwan Semi To Power Next-Gen AI Chip Innovations

On Wednesday, Synopsys, Inc. SNPS announced its continued collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM to deliver advanced EDA and IP solutions on the contract chipmaker’s most advanced process and 3DFabric technologies, accelerating innovation for AI and multi-die designs.

“Synopsys’ certified Custom Compiler and PrimeSim solutions provide the performance and productivity gains that enable our designers to meet the silicon demands of high-performance analog design on the Taiwan Semiconductor N2 process,” said Ching San Wu, Corporate VP at MediaTek.

In addition, Synopsys is collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor on the new backside routing capabilities.

The electronic design automation company supports the contract chipmaker’s A16 process in the Synopsys digital design flow to address power distribution and signal routing for design performance efficiency and density optimization.

“Our collaboration with Synopsys and Taiwan Semiconductor exemplifies our collective commitment to driving innovation and enabling the future of AI and multi-die chip design,” said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business at Ansys Inc ANSS.

Ansys and Taiwan Semiconductor recently collaborated with Microsoft Corp MSFT to speed up photonic chip simulations.

Semiconductor stocks, including Synopsys and Taiwan Semiconductor stocks, are trading upwards Thursday in solidarity with Micron Technology, Inc.’s MU upbeat quarterly print.

The semiconductor industry is riding high on the AI wave, and the U.S. Fed rate cuts are providing an additional tailwind for the sector.

Investors can gain exposure to the semiconductor sector through VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX.

Price Actions: At the last check on Thursday, SNPS stock was up 0.90% at $514.95, and TSM stock was up 1.99% at $185.99.