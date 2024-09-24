Taiwan Semi Secures $7.5B Boost for Arizona Expansion, Aims for Advanced Chip Production: Report

On Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM bagged the government’s approval for an additional $7.5 billion infusion into Taiwan Semiconductor Arizona unit, the Taipei Times cited the Department of Investment Review statement.

The capital injection follows a $5 billion investment for Taiwan Semiconductor Arizona approval in June.

Recently, the contract chipmaker denied reports claiming that its plans for new foreign investments were backed by subsidies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taiwan Semiconductor remains focused on its U.S. ambitions, bagging smartphone chip deals from Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Apple Inc AAPL as per recent reports.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s first Arizona fab will likely begin mass production using 4 nm process technology in the first half of next year, while the second fab is to start using 3nm and 2nm process technology in 2028.

Taiwan Semiconductor is eyeing a third fab using the 2nm process or more, with overall investments above $65 billion in Arizona.

The chipmaker also launched a fab in Kumamoto, Japan, in February and plans a second involving a $20 billion investment.

In Europe, it broke ground on a 12-inch wafer fab in Dresden, Germany, in August.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock has risen 103% in the last 12 months as the key supplier of Nvidia Corp NVDA artificial intelligence chips, which are instrumental in helping hyperscalers like Amazon.Com Inc AMZN, Google, and Meta Platforms Inc META accomplish their AI ambitions.

Price Action: TSM stock is trading higher by 1.97% to $178.20 at the last check on Tuesday.

