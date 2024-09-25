Stitch Fix Reports Weak Earnings, Joins KB Home And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of 29 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 19 cents. Quarterly revenue of $319.6 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $318.5 million and is a 12.4% decrease year-over-year.

Stitch Fix shares dipped 25.6% to $2.79 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Target Hospitality Corp . TH shares dipped 17.9% to $7.75 in pre-market trading. Target Hospitality Announced that its board of directors has decided to disband the special committee, which was formed solely of independent directors.

. shares dipped 17.9% to $7.75 in pre-market trading. Target Hospitality Announced that its board of directors has decided to disband the special committee, which was formed solely of independent directors. GDS Holdings Limited GDS declined 7.5% to $19.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

declined 7.5% to $19.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. KB Home KBH shares fell 7.1% to $81.19 in pre-market trading following third-quarter financial results.

shares fell 7.1% to $81.19 in pre-market trading following third-quarter financial results. Zai Lab Ltd – ADR ZLAB shares declined 5.2% to $20.45 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 5.2% to $20.45 in pre-market trading. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares fell 4.8% to $17.73 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Tuesday.

shares fell 4.8% to $17.73 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd . WVE shares slipped 4.8% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $175 million proposed public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants.

. shares slipped 4.8% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $175 million proposed public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares declined 4.6% to $10.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Tuesday.

shares declined 4.6% to $10.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. JD shares fell 4% to $32.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

