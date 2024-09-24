Stitch Fix Stock Falls After Q4 Results: Here's Why

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares are trading lower after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of 29 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 19 cents. Quarterly revenue of $319.6 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $318.5 million and is a 14.95% decrease from the same period last year.

“We are executing our transformation strategy with discipline and, during the fourth quarter, we delivered results at the high end of our guidance on both the top and bottom line,” said Matt Baer, CEO of Stitch Fix.

“I am proud of the Stitch Fix team’s efforts this past fiscal year and encouraged by the progress we have already made to strengthen the foundation of our business and reimagine our client experience. While there is a lot of work still to do, I am confident we are on the right path to continue to improve the trajectory of our business which includes returning to revenue growth by the end of FY26,” Baer added.

Outlook: Stitch Fix sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $303 million to $310 million and fiscal year 2025 revenue in a range of $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion.

SFIX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Stitch Fix shares are down 19.15% after-hours at $3.07 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Stitch Fix, Inc.