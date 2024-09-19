Billionaire Tech CEO Says Not To 'BS' Employees, They Are 'Too Smart' To Believe AI Will Not Impact Their Jobs: 'If You Think You're Going To Try To Game This...'

Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, stated that leaders should not deceive employees about AI’s impact on jobs.

What Happened: In an interview last week, Kavanaugh emphasized that employees are “too smart” to believe that AI won’t change job dynamics. He stressed the importance of transparency from CEOs regarding AI’s effects, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"If you think you're going to try to game this, and that you're going to tell employees nothing's going to change, and everything's going to be fine, that's just BS," Kavanaugh said

Kavanaugh advised that leaders should embrace AI and educate themselves about it. He acknowledged that while AI will disrupt some jobs, it will also enhance productivity and create new opportunities.

He also mentioned that no one can predict the exact impact of AI on jobs, and any claim to do so is misleading. Kavanaugh remains optimistic about AI’s potential benefits.

In related news, Clara Shih of Salesforce echoed similar sentiments, noting that AI will lead to new job descriptions rather than eliminating most jobs. Salesforce recently introduced an AI platform, AgentForce, to assist companies in various tasks.

Additionally, Klarna has utilized AI to significantly reduce its workforce, highlighting the technology’s role in reshaping business operations.

Why It Matters: The conversation around AI’s impact on the workforce has been gaining momentum. In May, Bill Gates discussed AI’s role in supporting both blue-collar and white-collar jobs. Gates noted that while AI assists employees and streamlines tasks, its impact on white-collar jobs is already evident. Recent studies show that 37% of companies have replaced staff with AI, and 44% predict AI will lead to layoffs in 2024.

Further adding to the debate, an OpenAI engineer admitted that AI companies are taking away jobs, and there’s little that can be done to stop them. This statement highlights the growing concern about AI’s role in the job market and the need for proactive measures to address these changes.

Moreover, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicted the end of the traditional 9-to-5 job by 2034, attributing this shift to AI and the gig economy. Hoffman argues that the workforce is undergoing a profound transformation, with increased productivity and flexibility but also uncertainty around stable employment.

