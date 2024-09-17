Oracle's Larry Ellison Predicts Police Officers Will Be Supervised 'At All Times' And Citizens Will Be On Their Best Behavior Thanks To Constant AI-Powered Surveillance

Speaking at an Oracle Corp. ORCL financial analysts meeting, co-founder and CTO of the tech giant, Larry Ellison predicted that artificial intelligence will eventually power extensive law enforcement surveillance systems.

What Happened: “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there’s a problem, AI will report that problem and report it to the appropriate person,” said Ellison.

He added that citizens would be on their best behavior due to constant recording and reporting.

Ellison believes that AI-driven continuous surveillance could significantly reduce crime rates. However, The Washington Post report notes that police data in the U.S. has historical biases, which could lead AI models to suggest higher criminal activity in certain areas, creating racially and socioeconomically biased feedback loops.

Why It Matters: The conversation around AI’s role in law enforcement is part of a broader dialogue on AI’s impact on society.

Recently, OpenAI launched its ‘o1’ model, a significant step towards human-like AI, which can answer complex questions faster than a human. This advancement highlights both the potential and the limitations of AI technology.

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates also discussed AI’s implications on the workforce in a podcast episode with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Gates questioned whether AI could support blue-collar jobs. Recent studies show that 37% of companies have replaced staff with AI technology, and 44% predict AI will lead to layoffs in 2024.

Additionally, AI’s influence extends to personal finance, with nearly 40% of Americans using AI for financial planning, according to a recent Ipsos poll.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia