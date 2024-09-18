Elon Musk Agrees With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Vision Of A Future Where We'll Have Our Own AI-Powered Personal Assistants Like Star Wars' R2-D2 Droid

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed with Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang’s prediction of a future where individuals will have personal digital agents akin to Star Wars’ R2-D2 or C-3PO.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during T-Mobile's Capital Markets Day 2024, Huang shared his vision of a future where digital agents will accompany and learn with individuals throughout their lives.

He expressed excitement about the idea of having a computer that grows smarter over time, helping its user accomplish tasks and essentially becoming a personal R2-D2 or C-3PO.

“I love the idea that I’ll have my own R2-D2, my own C3PO, and my R2 will be following me,” he stated, adding, “People who are just growing up now they’re going to have their own personal R2 with them.”

Huang then discussed the latest advancements introduced by Sam Altman-led OpenAI in the shape of their new reasoning model “o1,” highlighting how future AI systems will possess greater reasoning capabilities.

Unlike the single-pass approach currently used in tools like ChatGPT, future systems will perform hundreds of passes, using reinforcement learning to generate more thoughtful responses, he stated.

This increased computational demand is why Huang pointed out improvements in the Blackwell platform, which boosted inference performance by 50 times.

When a clip of Huang’s interview was shared on X, formerly Twitter, Musk responded with a simple “True,” indicating his agreement with Huang’s vision.

R2-D2 and C-3PO are iconic droids from the Star Wars franchise. C-3PO is a protocol droid designed for etiquette and translation, fluent in over six million forms of communication. It is another gem from Star Wars, which often serves as a companion to R2-D2.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, OpenAI launched a new model, ‘o1,' which is a significant step towards achieving human-like artificial intelligence.

This model can answer complex questions faster than a human and outperforms previous models in writing code and solving multi-step problems.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is facing rising tensions due to the limited supply of its latest Blackwell chips. The company is experiencing such great demand for its chips that it is causing frustration among some of Nvidia’s customers.

