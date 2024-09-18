Kamala Harris Jumps From 13-Point Deficit To 7-Point Lead Over Trump In Poll; Boeing And Union Resume Talks After 30K Workers Strike Over Wages And Pensions - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Likely ‘One Of The Bigger Users’ Of Blockchain Technology, But Calls Cryptocurrencies A ‘Pet Rock’
- Shiba Inu Team Says Launching K9 Finance Liquid Staking On Shibarium Tomorrow: Are SHIB Burns Set To Accelerate From Here On Now?
- Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Market Set For ‘Biggest Bull Run Ever,’ Says Trader, As Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision Takes Center Stage
US Politics
- Kamala Harris Moves From 13-Point Deficit To 7-Point Lead Over Trump In Survey Of Fund Managers, Strategists And Economists: Here’s Why Most Favor A Divided Government
- House Set To Vote On GOP Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown After Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not To ‘Go Down This Road’
- Trump Vows 200% Tariffs On Chinese-Made Cars In Mexico, Warns Of US Auto Industry Collapse If Kamala Harris Wins In 2024
- Senator Cynthia Lummis Slams President Biden For Slow Deployment Of EV Charging Infrastructure In California
- Trump Praises Joe Biden And Kamala Harris For Calling Him After Latest Assassination Attempt: ‘I Sort Of Wish The Call Wasn’t Made I Do Feel A Little…’
US Markets
- Wall Street On Edge As Traders Look Forward To Fed’s First Rate Cut In 4.5 Years: Strategist Says This Will Dictate How Stocks Perform Longer Term
- Why Intuitive Machines Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 41%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- US Stocks Settle Mixed Ahead Of Fed’s Rate Decision: Investor Sentiment Improves, But Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Neutral’ Zone
World Politics
- Fourth American Citizen Detained In Venezuela This Month, Heightening Tensions Between US And Maduro’s Regime
- Japan Expresses ‘Serious Concerns’ As Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Contiguous Waters Amid Rising Tensions: ‘Utterly Unacceptable’
- Donald Trump To Meet PM Modi Next Week, Calls India ‘Very Big Abuser’ But Lauds Modi As ‘Fantastic’
US Economy
- 50 Or 25 Bps Fed Rate Cut? Markets And Economists At Odds — What Does Steeper Reduction Mean For Investors?
World Economy
- Asia Mostly Up, Europe Mixed; Gold Gains As And Dollar Softens – Global Markets Today While US Slept
- China Warns EU Tariffs On EVs Will Harm Trade With Germany
- Ray Dalio Outlines Key Global Economic Drivers At Milken Asia Summit: Fed Policies, US-China Tensions, And Tech’s Impact
Tech
- Google Wins $1.7B EU Antitrust Fine Appeal Over 5-Year-Old Online Search Advertising Case
- CrowdStrike Partners With Dazz To Streamline Cloud Security; Launches Financial Services Subsidiary
- Apple Stock Reaction After iPhone Launch Sparks Portfolio Manager’s Reflection: ‘I May Be Wrong In The Short Term But…Will Be Back In The Long Run’
- Amazon Told Its Staff They Must Come To Office Five Days A Week, But Its Primary Healthcare Subsidiary Workers Reportedly Have It Easier
- Microsoft Wants Clarity On Chip Exports To Middle East Amid $1.4B Deal With UAE Firm
- Huawei’s Trifold Is Now Fetching $7,000 As Buyers Flip Apple Rival’s Device On Online Marketplaces In China
- Harris-Walz Campaign Targeted By Russian Hackers, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center Notices Shift In Tactics By Attackers
Electric Vehicle
Consumer
- Home Depot Agrees To $2M Settlement In Customer Overcharging Lawsuit
- Canadian Union Unifor Reaches Agreement With General Motors For Over 1,300 Workers In Ontario
- NYC Job Seekers Can Now Deliver Resumes In Pizza Boxes To Stand Out During ‘September Surge’
Industrial
- Boeing And Its Largest Union Return To Table With Federal Mediators After 30K Workers Strike Over Failed Wage And Pension Talks
- Embraer-Controlled Eve Air Mobility Ropes In Former Rolls-Royce Exec As Chief Commercial Officer
- Amid Trump And Harris Opposition To Nippon Steel’s $14B Bid For US Steel, National Security Panel To Reportedly Delay Decision Until After The Presidential Election
General
Space
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches 90th Mission In 2024, With Over A Third Of Launch Target Still To Go
- Elon Musk Accuses FAA Of Fining SpaceX Over ‘Nonsense’ That Doesn’t Affect Safety: ‘Amazingly, No Starliner Fines For Boeing’
Energy
