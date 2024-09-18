Canadian Union Unifor Reaches Agreement With General Motors For Over 1,300 Workers In Ontario

Unifor has reached a tentative collective agreement with General Motors GM for the more than 1,300 of its members at the company’s CAMI Assembly and Battery Assembly facilities in Ingersoll, Ontario, the Canadian labor union said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The details of the tentative agreement will be revealed to Union members at a meeting scheduled for Sept. 22, the union said.

"We had very clear goals heading into bargaining set by our members and I believe that we have reached a tentative agreement that reflects those goals,” Unifor member Mike Van Boekel said.

Why It Matters: The tentative agreement comes a day after the union extended the negotiation deadline with GM originally set to expire on Tuesday night. The union was looking at an improvement in wages, pensions, and job security as part of the new agreement.

Last month, 97% of Unifor Local 88 members voted in support of strike action if an agreement is not reached.

The CAMI Assembly plant workers build the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400 while the battery assembly facility workers assemble the company’s Ultium battery modules.

